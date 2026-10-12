Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 11| Ajay Devgn Starrer Holds Audience Attention With Strong Theatrical Run

Drishyam: The Conclusion continues its strong theatrical run, with Ajay Devgn and the cast drawing audiences to cinemas. The film is currently being tracked for its Day 11 collection.

Box Office Collection Day 11

Drishyam: The Conclusion has collected Rs 4.68 crore gross on Day 11 so far. According to TrackTollywood, the film recorded 8.1% occupancy across 11,690 shows in 2,084 theatres and 792 cities, with 201,418 tickets sold. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 381.75 crore, while final figures are yet to be reported.

The Hindi version accounted for 100% of the Day 11 collection with 8.1% occupancy. In terms of formats, 2D earned Rs 4.60 crore with 8.1% occupancy across 11,614 shows and 199,333 tickets sold. IMAX 2D contributed Rs 8.34 lakh with 9% occupancy across 76 shows, accounting for 1.8% of the collection.

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Day-Wise Collection

Based on TrackTollywood data, Drishyam: The Conclusion opened with Rs 77.55 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 66.06 crore on Day 2 and Rs 75.15 crore on Day 3. Day 4 brought in Rs 24.83 crore, followed by Rs 23.33 crore on Day 5 and Rs 18.32 crore on Day 6. The film earned Rs 15.36 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 300.61 crore.

In Week 2, the film collected Rs 17.49 crore on Day 8, Rs 32.10 crore on Day 9 and Rs 26.87 crore on Day 10. On Day 11, it has earned Rs 4.68 crore so far.

All About The Film

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been central to the first two films. In the latest instalment, Vijay faces fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover the secrets he has managed to keep hidden.

The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi. The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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