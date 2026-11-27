Indian equities are catching up with corporate earnings rather than running ahead of fundamentals, according to Prashasta Seth, chief executive officer of Prudent Investment Managers, who expects Nifty companies to deliver 17.5%-18% earnings growth in FY27 and 13%-14% in FY28, subject to crude prices, inflation and domestic demand.

Seth said the November market rally had not fundamentally changed his investment thesis, which remains constructive on India but selective on stocks. He said companies across the Nifty 500 delivered 23% revenue growth, 27% growth in operating profit and 28% growth in net profit in the second quarter of FY27, while several of Prudent's holdings fell in October despite reporting solid results.

"In our view, prices have been catching up with the facts rather than running ahead of them," Seth said in an emailed interview with NDTV Profit.

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The market's recovery followed a difficult September quarter, when the Nifty declined 5.2% as crude prices rose and the rupee weakened. Brent crude ended September at $103.5 a barrel, up about 42% quarter-on-quarter, while the rupee fell to Rs 95.8 against the dollar, Seth said, citing the firm's October newsletter.

He said a sustained rally would require continued earnings delivery and macroeconomic stability, particularly on crude and inflation. Prudent continues to favour companies whose valuations reflect their earnings potential rather than stocks driven primarily by momentum, he said.

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Earnings Growth

The Nifty 500's second-quarter performance showed growth across sectors, with revenue rising 23% and operating profit and net profit increasing 27%-28%, he said. Prudent is monitoring financials, manufacturing, capital goods, IT services and consumer-facing businesses.

Financial companies need sustainable credit growth and manageable asset quality, while manufacturing and capital goods companies need to translate order books into execution and cash flows, Seth said.

Traditional IT services face disruption from artificial intelligence, although companies could find opportunities in implementation, integration and engineering. Research firms cited in Prudent's newsletter estimate that traditional IT services could face annual deflation of 2%-3% over the next couple of years, Seth said.

A prolonged rise in crude prices could force earnings revisions, particularly for businesses with limited pricing power, he said.

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Valuation Gap

The valuation gap between large-cap stocks and smaller companies remains significant, although it narrowed somewhat as the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 underperformed the Nifty 50 during the recent recovery, Seth said. The Nifty trades at about 20.5 times estimated FY27 earnings and 18 times FY28 earnings, he said. If deploying fresh capital, Prudent would prefer selected large-cap companies and carefully identified mid-caps offering a margin of safety.

Smaller businesses can still offer opportunities, but elevated valuations leave less room for earnings disappointments, Seth said. The firm's approach remains focused on the difference between a company's intrinsic value and its market price, with particular selectivity in mid- and small-cap stocks.

Earnings Outlook

Seth said selected capital goods companies and parts of the mid- and small-cap universe appear relatively expensive, while Prudent sees opportunities in larger-cap stocks, private banks and consumer staples.

A sustained move in crude towards or above $100 a barrel would be concerning because of its impact on India's import bill, currency and corporate margins. Food inflation also remains important, while the RBI's repo rate increase to 5.5% means further tightening cannot be ruled out if inflation expectations deteriorate, Seth said.

He declined to assign a precise Nifty target, but said positive geopolitical developments could support the rally by easing pressure on crude, the currency, inflation and yields.

Other Key highlights from the interaction

Value investing : The firm says about 75.5% of its October portfolio decline was driven by fear rather than fundamentals, while 22.5% involved delayed recovery or company-specific issues.

: The firm says about 75.5% of its October portfolio decline was driven by fear rather than fundamentals, while 22.5% involved delayed recovery or company-specific issues. AI : India could benefit from capital rotation if investors question returns from global AI infrastructure spending, but the shift is not guaranteed.

: India could benefit from capital rotation if investors question returns from global AI infrastructure spending, but the shift is not guaranteed. Rural demand : Deficient monsoon rainfall and elevated food inflation could affect lower-income households and consumption-oriented businesses.

: Deficient monsoon rainfall and elevated food inflation could affect lower-income households and consumption-oriented businesses. Microfinance : Prudent is adding selectively to the sector, but is monitoring collections, credit costs, borrower leverage and asset quality.

: Prudent is adding selectively to the sector, but is monitoring collections, credit costs, borrower leverage and asset quality. Crude: Brent sustained around or above $100 a barrel remains a risk to earnings, inflation, the currency and corporate margins.

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