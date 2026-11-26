Indian equities have staged a recovery after the recent correction, with corporate earnings holding up and valuations becoming more reasonable. But can the benchmarks revisit their previous highs, and where should investors deploy fresh capital? In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Riddhiman Jain of Waterfield Advisors discusses the earnings outlook, market valuations, foreign investor flows and investment opportunities. Edited Excerpts:

Q1. How would you assess India's Q2 FY27 earnings season? Have corporate earnings shown enough resilience to justify the recent market recovery? Which sectors have surprised positively, and where have you seen the biggest disappointments?

Q2 FY27 has been a good season, and what stands out is the quality of it more than the headline growth. Profit growth is running at around 20% across large-caps, mid-caps and small-caps, so this is not a narrow, index-heavy story, and operating profit has grown faster than sales even with oil elevated through much of the quarter, so margins held up better than most people feared. So yes, the recovery is justified, because earnings have kept compounding while valuations have compressed. On the positive side, defence, power, autos and capex-linked areas such as manufacturing, infrastructure and the power value chain have done well; financials have seen steady credit growth, and consumption has been supported by last year's tax cuts and GST rationalisation. IT has also surprised, with Q2 margins coming in better than feared and AI revenues now being disclosed and growing, although a weaker rupee did much of the heavy lifting.

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Q2. What is your outlook for the second half of FY27? Do you expect earnings growth to accelerate, and which sectors could drive the next leg of earnings recovery? Where do you see the Nifty and Sensex by the end of 2026 and 2027, and what assumptions underpin your targets?

We expect earnings growth to stay healthy in the second half, but not necessarily to accelerate. The base gets tougher from Q3, and with input costs and inflation still the main variable, the focus shifts to whether companies can keep protecting margins, which makes it a sector-by-sector story rather than a benchmark one. The strongest drivers are domestic. Consumption should keep benefiting from last year's tax cuts and GST rationalisation, which put more money in households' hands, and businesses tied to building capacity, such as hospitals, factories and the power chain, have good visibility. IT is more of a stock-specific call: the recent bounce was helped by better margins and a weaker rupee, and while AI revenue is now visible, we'd want to see volumes recover before treating it as a driver. On index levels, we don't anchor on a single point target because we expect returns to be non-linear, with periods of volatility from oil, global rates and US politics, and no single theme dominating. If earnings keep compounding at healthy double-digit rates and valuations drift back towards long-term averages, the indices can move back towards their previous highs of around 26,300 on the Nifty and 86,000 on the Sensex over the next twelve months or so, but it will reward stock selection and sector rotation more than a broad rally.

Q3. After the recent correction and subsequent recovery, how attractive are Indian equity valuations relative to historical averages and earnings growth? Are markets reasonably valued now, or are they still pricing in too much optimism?

Valuations look reasonable rather than stretched, and the more important point is that they have come down while earnings have kept growing. Large-caps, mid-caps and small-caps are all trading below their long-term averages, with mid-caps and small-caps seeing the sharpest de-rating. With profits growing at around 20%, investors are paying a fair price for the growth being delivered. India is also no longer the expensive outlier it was: the US still trades at a clearly higher valuation, while other emerging markets are cheaper but don't offer the same earnings growth. That combination of below-average valuations and strong earnings growth gives the market a good margin of safety. Overall, the market is not pricing in too much optimism.

Q4. Where do you see the best risk-reward opportunity across largecaps, midcaps and smallcaps? Have midcap and smallcap valuations corrected sufficiently to warrant fresh buying, or should investors favour largecaps given their relatively stronger earnings visibility?

We would not make a size call here, because the case is strong across all three. Earnings are growing at a healthy pace in large-caps, mid-caps and small-caps, and each segment is trading below its long-term valuations, so investors don't need to pick one over another to be well placed. Large-caps offer the most earnings visibility and are where foreign money tends to return first, while mid-caps and small-caps have corrected meaningfully, including a sharp, leverage-driven sell-off in October, and have a steady anchor in record domestic SIP flows. So fresh buying is justified across the board, but in stages and with selection, because the October correction was about positioning and leverage as much as fundamentals, and the gap between strong and weak businesses within mid-caps and small-caps is wide. The practical approach is to stay diversified across all three segments rather than take a size bet, favouring companies with good cash flows, low leverage and earnings that can sustain through the cycle.

Q5. For domestic investors looking to deploy fresh capital, would you recommend a staggered investment approach or lump-sum allocation at current levels? Which sectors and themes offer the most compelling opportunities over the next 12-18 months, and should investors maintain higher allocations to equities or diversify into debt and gold?

We would recommend staggering. Even with a good earnings and valuation backdrop, volatility is likely to stay, with oil, global rates and the US political backdrop still in play, and returns are unlikely to be linear. Deploying over roughly six weeks or more, spread evenly across large-caps, mid-caps and small-caps, lets investors use pullbacks without trying to time the bottom. Over twelve to eighteen months, we like themes that are driven by domestic demand rather than global cycles: healthcare and hospitals, financials, the power and grid build-out, manufacturing and defence, and consumer businesses that gain from higher household spending power. On allocation, we remain overweight equities, but diversification has paid off this year, with gold, REITs and InvITs, performing credit and private markets anchoring returns. We would hold gold at its strategic weight rather than chase it, since it is likely to stay range-bound while rates are rising, and keep fixed income at shorter maturities until rates stabilise.

Q6. After being persistent sellers for much of the year, FPIs have poured over Rs 1 lakh crorecrore into Indian equities so far. What is driving this sudden reversal? Are foreign investors turning structurally bullish on Indian equities, or is this largely tactical buying following the correction? What will it take for these inflows to sustain, and could they provide the next leg of support to the Nifty and Sensex?

We read this as largely tactical so far, and it helps to keep the scale in perspective: even after the recent buying, foreign investors remain net sellers by a wide margin this year. The reversal has come from a few things coming together: oil has fallen sharply from its highs, the dollar and US yields have eased, the rupee has steadied, and India has underperformed other emerging markets by a wide margin, so positioning was stretched on the other side. Valuations had also corrected. For this to turn structural, we would need to see earnings delivery continue, oil and the rupee stay stable, and the growth gap with developed markets narrow, since foreign investors have been following relative growth and returns, which have favoured the US, Japan and Europe. Policy support such as tax relief on long-term gains would help, as would visible earnings upgrades. If it does build, large-caps should see it first, and it can provide the next leg of support to the indices on top of domestic flows.

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