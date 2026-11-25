India's Q2 FY27 earnings season has delivered a broad-based improvement in corporate profitability, with companies across market-cap segments reporting profit growth of around 20%, even as elevated oil prices tested margins.

The quality of earnings, rather than headline growth alone, has stood out, according to Riddhiman Jain, Managing Director and Head of Investment Strategy and Solutions at Waterfield Advisors, who spoke in an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit.

"Profit growth is running at around 20% across large-caps, mid-caps and small-caps, so this is not a narrow, index-heavy story," Jain said.

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He added that operating profit had grown faster than sales despite elevated oil prices through much of the quarter, indicating that margins had held up better than anticipated.

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"The recovery is justified, because earnings have kept compounding while valuations have compressed," he said, explaining why corporate performance has supported the recent recovery in Indian equities.

Defence, Power And Autos Among The Outperformers

Jain identified defence, power, autos and capital expenditure-linked businesses as some of the stronger performers during the quarter. These included manufacturing, infrastructure and the power value chain. Financials recorded steady credit growth, while consumption received support from last year's tax cuts and GST rationalisation.

Information technology also surprised positively, with second-quarter margins coming in better than feared and companies reporting growth in AI-related revenues. However, Jain cautioned against attributing the entire improvement to underlying business momentum.

"IT has also surprised, with Q2 margins coming in better than feared and AI revenues now being disclosed and growing, although a weaker rupee did much of the heavy lifting," he said.

Margin Protection Will Be Key In H2 FY27

The outlook for the second half of FY27 remains healthy, although Jain does not expect earnings growth to necessarily accelerate. A tougher comparison base from Q3, alongside input costs and inflation, could make margin protection increasingly important.

"The base gets tougher from Q3, and with input costs and inflation still the main variable, the focus shifts to whether companies can keep protecting margins," he said.

Domestic demand is expected to remain an important earnings driver, particularly for consumption and businesses involved in capacity creation, including hospitals, factories and the power chain.

Jain's assessment suggests that the earnings recovery has a broader foundation than a handful of index heavyweights. However, the ability of companies to sustain margins amid cost pressures will determine whether the momentum carries into the second half of FY27.

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