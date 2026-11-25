Agentic artificial intelligence could add as much as $400 billion to the technology services market over the next five years, but Indian IT companies may need to change how they price and deliver services to capture that opportunity, according to Bank of America.

In its assessment of the 2027 outlook for Indian IT services, analysts Kunal Tayal and Jatin Kalra said agentic AI could expand the addressable market by around $300-400 billion, supporting annual growth of 3-5% over five years.

The opportunity is not yet fully visible in reported revenue growth because productivity gains are compressing existing work. However, rising deal sizes and longer contract durations point to new demand across modernisation, data, agentic processes and ongoing AI management.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

READ | 20% Profit Growth Across Large, Mid And Smallcaps: Waterfield's Riddhiman Jain Explains India's Earnings Resilience | Profit Exclusive

BofA's assessment, based on discussions with BCG and NASSCOM, also points to a shift in client spending. After budgets initially favoured models, tokens and infrastructure, companies are now focusing more on optimisation and establishing sustainable consumption baselines.

Outcome-Based Contracts Could Separate IT Winners From The Rest

The shift away from traditional time-and-material (T&M) contracts is becoming increasingly important as AI accelerates price compression in effort-based work.

BofA said non-T&M models already account for around 50-60% of contracts, with an even higher share of new work. The next step will be a move towards outcome-based arrangements, where technology vendors share the productivity gains with clients in exchange for taking on greater delivery risk.

The brokerage said providers will need to move beyond cost-plus pricing, allowing clients to benefit from a lower total cost of ownership while vendors retain part of the savings generated through AI.

"Ability to price and underwrite this risk could increasingly drive market-share shifts," the analysts said.

This could favour companies with efficient delivery models, reusable intellectual property and specialised domain talent. Their ability to deliver measurable outcomes, rather than simply bill for employee hours, could become a bigger factor in winning contracts.

AI Insourcing Is Not The Biggest Threat, Repricing Is

Despite rising AI adoption, BofA does not see a material reduction in clients' propensity to outsource technology work.

Buyer expectations for AI-led productivity gains remain high at around 30-40%, compared with commitments from service providers that typically range from 5-15%. The gap reflects constraints from legacy technology systems and data readiness.

Clients are also increasingly operating across multiple IT service providers, global capability centres (GCCs), operating models and cloud platforms. This fragmentation creates a need for integration and accountability for AI outcomes, rather than eliminating the role of external service providers.

The pressure, however, will vary across service lines. Infrastructure and application maintenance work with a high share of Level 1 support is more exposed to automation. Business process outsourcing (BPO) is also facing unit-price compression, although higher work volumes could partly offset the impact.

Large IT Firms Have Scale, Mid-Caps Have Agility

BofA believes the contest between large and mid-sized IT service providers will depend on how effectively they adapt their capabilities to the AI-led transition.

Large providers have an advantage in broader capabilities, balance sheets and the ability to take on outcome-related risks. Mid-sized companies, in contrast, can be more agile in reshaping their service offerings and talent towards specialised capabilities.

Access to AI models alone is unlikely to provide a lasting competitive advantage as frontier models become increasingly commoditised. Instead, differentiation will depend on domain intelligence, proprietary vertical intellectual property, enterprise context and the ability to deploy AI at scale.

"Clear winners may therefore take time to emerge," the analysts said.

BofA's conclusion reinforces a stock-specific approach to Indian IT services rather than an industry-wide re-rating.

The size of the agentic AI opportunity is major, but the companies best positioned to capture it may be those that can adapt their pricing models, assume greater delivery responsibility and build capabilities that go beyond access to AI tools.

READ | ICICI Bank, Titan, Eternal: BofA Names 11 Stocks For India's Consumption Revival

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.