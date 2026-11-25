Brokerages see some relief for insurance players after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) decided to form an Expert Committee to examine responses to its distribution consultation paper.

"We read this as a pause-and-refine, not a push-ahead. The Terms of Reference (ToR) are dominated by balance, mitigation, transition and calibration," noted Citi.

The Brokerage said that it views it as a de-risking event for banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) especially players like L&T Finance Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd.

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"Our earlier report flagged a 70–90% compression in credit-linked insurance income. Tail risk has narrowed, timing has loosened, and the probability of a phased, calibrated outcome has risen. The ToR raises the odds that the final rules are softer, more phased and later than the draft," Citi outlined.

Morgan Stanley stated that the additional process could extend the time to final regulations meaningfully, highlighting that it might be logical to expect some relaxation in norms (including glide paths etc.) for insurers and also for smaller distributors, as the release suggests.

"We think insurers remain better positioned than distributors," MS stated, adding that it remains OW on all the three life insurers it covers, equal weight on all three general insurers and underweight on PB Fintech.

Jefferies top picks in light of the new context include Max Financial, ICICI Lombard and Star Health.

"IRDAI committee formation could provide some relief to distributors, but a complete reversal of proposed reforms remains unlikely," the brokerage underlined.

It added that relaxation in commission caps would benefit distributors, while extension of expense-of-management timelines would benefit insurers.

IRDAI's Massive Overhaul

In its consultation paper titled 'Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution', the IRDAI proposed an overhaul of India's insurance distribution and commission frameworks back in October. These included over 30 commission caps across products and distribution channels and a roughly one-third reduction in insurers' overall expense limits.

The proposals triggered significant pushback from insurance intermediaries. The Insurance Brokers Association of India warned that the changes could put over 10 lakh livelihoods at risk and sought the Prime Minister's intervention. Brokers also questioned whether lower distribution costs would necessarily translate into better outcomes for policyholders.

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