The US Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) have suffered a cybersecurity breach that exposed some unclassified information.

The intrusion hit an open-source intelligence analysis system, a network that mines public, unclassified material for insights, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing US officials and other people familiar with the matter.

The sources told the newspaper that classified material was not put at risk. It is not yet clear exactly what data was compromised. Two of the people said information held by other government agencies is also believed to have been exposed.

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Open-source intelligence can cover large commercially available datasets, social media content and satellite imagery. Much of it is public, but data bought from vendors can be highly revealing when combined with other sources, the report noted.

Spy agencies often use such material alongside other intelligence to shape their analytical judgements.

The NYT said a hacker appears to have gained unauthorised access to at least one government system, though its sources did not say whether investigators have identified who was responsible.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter has not been made public. The CIA declined to comment, while the ODNI did not immediately respond to the newspaper's requests.

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Context: A Run Of Incidents

The breach follows several recent cyber and technology problems in the US government. Last week, US President Donald Trump appeared to confirm that the FBI's National Crime Information Center, a nationwide database used by local, state and federal agencies to share information on criminal suspects, had recently been hacked.

Speaking to Fox News on Saturday, Trump said the breach was "not good".

The US Department of Agriculture also discovered a cybersecurity incident last week that took some internal applications offline.

The episode coincides with a wave of technological disruptions. These include a day-long outage of the National Security Agency's internal classified network, which officials and companies said was not caused by cyberattacks.

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Officials have also blamed router maintenance for flight problems that grounded aircraft across the country earlier this month. Some US officials say artificial intelligence is now uncovering software vulnerabilities that need rapid patching.

Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence, whom Trump recently named acting cyber director, tried to ease public concern on Sunday news programmes. He reportedly said on ABC's "This Week" that breaches occur frequently and that the FBI is handling its incident in the ordinary course, adding there was no cause for alarm.

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