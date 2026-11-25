Suriya's Tamil action comedy 'Scene' continues to maintain a steady presence at the box office in its third week, attracting audiences despite a gradual slowdown in daily collections on silver screen.

Scene witnessed fluctuations in its third-week earnings, with collections improving over the weekend before declining during the 15-17 days. The narrative of the movie follows Inbaraj, a police officer who finds himself drawn back into an unresolved investigation from his past.

Third-Week Collections Show Weekend Growth

The film earned Rs 48 lakh in India on Day 19, November 24, across 732 shows. Its total domestic net collection has reached Rs 151.70 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 176.20 crore, as per according to Sacnilk's box office data.

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Including overseas earnings of Rs 89.55 crore, With its worldwide gross reaching Rs 265.75 crore within 19 days of release, 'Scene' has maintained an impressive overall theatrical performance.

However, its earnings dropped to Rs 57 lakh on Day 18 before settling at Rs 48 lakh on Day 19.

The Tamil version remained the leading contributor on Day 19, collecting Rs 33 lakh from 509 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version added Rs 15 lakh through 223 screenings. The film also earned Rs 5 lakh from international markets on Tuesday, taking its collective overseas gross to Rs 89.55 crore.

The film has also recorded substantial ticket sales during its theatrical journey. On Day 19, approximately 44,545 tickets were sold across India, taking the overall ticket sales to 1,15,45,515.

Cast, Direction and Storyline

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, 'Scene' is a Tamil action comedy produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran. Suriya headlines the project as DSP Inbaraj, also known as Inba.

Naslen plays Eeswaran, while Nazriya Nazim appears as Maya. The supporting cast features Anandaraj as Inba's father, Lal as Stephen, and John Vijay and Rajpriyan as Inspector Sibi.

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As he attempts to reopen the case and uncover what happened from the past, he encounters fresh complications that lead to another challenging situation.

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