JPMorgan has reiterated its bullish outlook on Swiggy as the company shifts its focus towards reducing losses in quick commerce while positioning its value-focused platform, Toing, as a key growth driver.

The brokerage firm maintained its Overweight rating on Swiggy shares, with a target price of Rs 310, implying an upside potential of 75% from Monday's closing price.

According to JPMorgan, Swiggy is prioritising absolute loss reduction in its quick-commerce business over growth and market share gains. The company plans to achieve this through calibrated discounts, optimised marketing expenditure and higher contribution margins, without significantly affecting user traction.

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This strategic shift could moderate near-term growth momentum as profitability takes precedence over aggressive expansion. Swiggy is also focusing on improving its product assortment through private brands such as Noice, better-quality fresh products under Nectr and exclusive partner-brand offerings.

Toing Emerges As A Core Strategic Pillar

JPMorgan highlighted that Toing, Swiggy's value-focused food delivery platform, is no longer an experiment but has become central to the company's strategy. The platform has attracted new users, with nearly 70% coming from previously underserved consumer segments, including Gen Z.

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Management indicated that repeat users are already profitable at the contribution margin level. Swiggy is targeting a steady-state contribution margin of 4-5% and an EBITDA margin of 3% for Toing, compared with 8-9% and 5%, respectively, for its core food delivery business.

Toing differentiates itself through offline-online menu price parity, zero platform fees and lower delivery charges, although deliveries may take 10-15 minutes longer due to order batching.

Food Delivery Growth Outlook Remains Intact

Swiggy has retained its core food delivery growth guidance of 18-20%, with stronger growth expected in the second half of FY27 compared with the first half. Management also sees scope for further margin expansion.

JPMorgan believes Swiggy's food delivery business, cash generation and existing user funnel provide competitive advantages as competition intensifies in quick commerce. The brokerage continues to view Swiggy as the cheapest local services player in its coverage.

On Monday, Swiggy share price ended 0.78% lower at Rs 177.00 apiece on the BSE.

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