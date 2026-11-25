Banks from Citigroup Inc. to Standard Chartered Plc have launched sweeping reviews of data center clients in the wake of tougher American rules to curb Chinese companies' use of advanced US chips in Southeast Asian nations.

The banks join major Asian lenders — including Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and United Overseas Bank Ltd. — in pushing for more disclosures from companies tied to data centers in Singapore, Malaysia and other countries in the region, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The banks are pressing clients for further details on who uses their chips and seeking proof they're in line with stricter export-control rules enacted by the US Commerce Department, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the queries are confidential. A key focus has been neocloud companies that stockpile chips and lease out computing power, with private equity firms, major players in financing Asia's data center boom, also receiving questions, the people said.

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“We have reached out to our customers to understand the implications of the new rules,” Pauline Ho, OCBC's group chief credit officer for wholesale banking, said in a statement. “Based on our engagement to date, we do not anticipate material concerns at this juncture, given that the vast majority of our data center exposure is to US hyperscalers. We will continue to monitor developments closely.”

The industry sweep shows the key role that global banks will play in cracking down on diversions of US chips after the recent scandal involving Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang put the spotlight on the black market for US chips.

Standard Chartered, as well as banks operating in Singapore, are keeping the Monetary Authority of Singapore in the loop on their findings, the people said.

“MAS expects financial institutions to remain vigilant and assess the risks arising from their activities and exposures,” the Singapore financial regulator said in a statement.

Standard Chartered declined to comment. While the UK bank had been angling to increase its financing of Asian data centers and has been actively looking at graphics-processing unit deals for the past two years, it has been less aggressive than peers amid changing US regulations.

Wall Street has already been tightening lending standards as banks struggle to absorb a wave of artificial intelligence-related debt and cope with growing public opposition to US data center projects. The new scrutiny raises the possibility that some older bank loans will be found in breach of covenants, forcing backers to wrestle with potential losses.

Loan exposure to data centers at DBS, OCBC and UOB accounts for a low-single-digit percentage of their total loan book as of the latest quarter, according to the lenders' figures.

“Standard financing terms include warranties of compliance with applicable and prevailing domestic and international laws — any responsible bank would work with customers to understand how this is achieved,” DBS, Singapore's largest lender, said in a statement. “DBS remains committed to supporting our data center customers and continues to work on data center financing transactions, subject to applicable regulatory requirements across jurisdictions.”

A UOB spokesperson said that the bank regularly reviews its financing portfolio and is engaging with clients on the new US rules. A representative for Citigroup declined to comment.

Nvidia, whose advanced chips and other products have helped power the AI boom, reinstated Huang as CEO this week, despite revelations of his affair with Alice Huang. Megaspeed International, her former company, is now on a US blacklist that bars it from buying advanced AI chips following allegations that it may have been smuggling Nvidia's products into China.

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The scandal brought attention to the networks linking Nvidia, Chinese customers and middlemen operating in overseas data centers. Nvidia is at the center of multiple US probes over how China was able to harness its coveted chips. Some bankers now wonder, however, whether shifting political winds could eventually lead the US to ease chip-export restrictions on China.

For now they're leaning into a bigger oversight role. The Commerce Department is requiring data center operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand to obtain licenses to buy advanced chips made in the US, closing a loophole that allowed the silicon to reach mainland China. In Singapore, a global financial hub that's played a key role in financing data centers being built across Southeast Asia, the rules threaten to cool growth.

“We do not enforce America's export controls, but we do not want Singapore to be used and abused as a conduit by companies to circumvent America's export controls,” Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Tuesday. The city-state will facilitate US checks while taking “very firm enforcement actions” against companies that breach local law, he said.

Banks in Southeast Asia, especially Singapore and Malaysia, are among the biggest funders of China-linked data centers and would take a hit should Chinese tenants leave, according to a Natixis report.

For deals in the works, US banks added new language to financing documents after the export controls were tightened. And lenders have frozen work on a $480 million loan that would have funded Nvidia chips for use by China's ByteDance, Bloomberg reported last week.

Read More: US Banks Seek Chip-Curbs Clause on Loan to Bain Data Center Firm

The scrutiny from banks is creating additional pressure for neoclouds. The new class of AI companies was already struggling with heavy debt loads and increasingly had to scrape together financial backstops from deep-pocketed tech firms to secure data center capacity.

“You're talking about placing limits on the ultimate use of the compute, which potentially makes certain projects less valuable and less resilient,” said Andrew Caridas, a partner at the law firm Ashurst Perkins Coie. “That's going to be a concern.”

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