HP Inc. gave a profit forecast for the current year that will likely exceed analysts' estimates, signaling the computer and printer maker is improving its ability to manage rising costs associated with memory chips.

Earnings, excluding items such as restructuring costs, will be $3.15 to $3.45 a share for the year beginning this month, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $3.18, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

For the current quarter ending January, profit will be 66 cents to 76 cents a share, HP said. Analysts, on average, estimated 72 cents. The forecasts include the impact of tariff refunds, the company said.

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HP and other computing device makers are coping with an unprecedented surge in demand for memory chips fueled by the AI build-out. Amid skyrocketing costs for those components, HP has raised prices on its products, leading consumers to push off buying new computers. Corporate customers, however, are investing in new machines and revenue in that business rose 23%.

Global PC shipments declined more than 22% in the July-September period from a year earlier, according to industry research firm Gartner Inc.

“We continued to grow our higher-value businesses, with AI PCs reaching nearly 60% of shipments, while taking steps to address memory and storage cost pressures,” Bruce Broussard, the company's interim chief executive officer, said in the statement.

Still investors remain concerned about costs. The shares rose about 15% in late trading, before giving back almost all of the gains. The stock closed at $27.94 in New York and has increased 15% this year.

“While our fiscal 2027 outlook reflects a prudent view of continued cost and demand pressures, we have a strong track record of addressing challenges and are confident in our ability to drive improvement in our profitability throughout the year,” Chief Financial Officer Karen Parkhill said in the statement.

Parkhill repeated her confidence that margins will improve during the fiscal year on a conference call with analysts after the results were released.

“I would just say in FY 26 repricing and richer mix supported good revenue growth, but did not fully cover the rapidly rising costs,” she said on the call. “And as we move to 27, we expect a greater market contribution from premium categories along with slower cost increases.”

HPE reported that revenue increased 9.3% to %16 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Oct. 31. Profit, excluding some items, was 83 cents a share. Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of 74 cents on revenue of $15.3 billion. The earnings included a larger-than-forecast tariff refund of 15 cents a share, compared with a previously forecast 8 cents.

HP has named Emma Walmsley to take over as new CEO in January.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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