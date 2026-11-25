US President Donald Trump said that he's open to Nvidia Corp. giving the government an equity stake, following in the footsteps of Intel Corp., which handed over 10% of its value last year.

"I thought about it. I said, 'You know, maybe I should do it,' but I didn't bring it up at this point. It's probably not too late," Trump stated in regards to owning stake in the chipmaker.

Trump was addressing his decision to push for the return of CEO Jensen Huang during an interview with the New York Post and underlined that if Nvidia picked "the wrong person" to replace the long-term CEO, it would be "a terrible thing" for America in many ways.

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The Republican President is facing heavy backlash from democrats and his own party members for letting Huang be re-instated before getting answers on whether he was a national security threat or violated export controls on shipping chips to communist China.

Trump went as far as to claim that Huang is 100% aboveboard and does not even need to plead the fifth amendment during his trial.

"I think I want him to just tell the truth, and I mean, his lawyers are going to have to advise him, but I've always found him to be 100% aboveboard, and you know a very smart person," the US President underlined.

Talking about whether Huang would be given a pardon for any potential crimes, Trump said, "it's always an option I guess, but I don't think it'll be necessary."

ALSO READ: Trump Claims He Helped Bring Jensen Huang Back To Nvidia, Feared China Could Hire Him

Trump's Role In Huang's Return

Donald Trump has revealed that he feared China would try to bring Jensen Huang on board to lead Huawei or another major Chinese tech company if Nvidia did not reinstate him as CEO. Nvidia board chairman Harvey C. Jones said the board unanimously backed Huang's return after discussions with him.

After returning, Huang, 63, said he was “honored to return to NVIDIA” and lead the company at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. Nvidia announced his return with immediate effect on Monday, 11 days after he stepped down on November 13.

“I spoke to them. Let me put it this way: And I convinced them. I made the deal. We have to protect our geniuses, and he's certainly a genius,” Trump was cited as saying by Reuters.

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