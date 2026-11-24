India could face higher US tariffs than Japan and the European Union under a fresh round of trade measures being prepared by the Donald Trump administration, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, the United States is preparing to raise import duties on China and several other economies, accusing them of supporting domestic industries through subsidies and other government assistance that put American manufacturers at a disadvantage.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to announce the findings of a months-long investigation into industrial subsidies in China, the European Union and 14 other economies as early as this week. However, the timeline could change, WSJ reported while citing people familiar with the plans.

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The investigation centres on Washington's concerns that government support has encouraged excess industrial capacity in these economies, allowing companies to produce goods at lower costs and sell them in international markets at prices that undercut American manufacturers.

The proposed tariffs could cover a broad range of products exported to the US from the targeted economies. However, certain industrial goods, including steel, aluminium and automobiles, are likely to be excluded as they are already subject to separate duties imposed on national security grounds.

The proposed measures could have different implications for countries depending on the trade arrangements they have reached with the Trump administration.

Japan, the European Union and South Korea, which have negotiated trade agreements with Washington, are likely to face overall tariff rates of 15% or lower. WSJ reported that these rates would reflect the terms of their agreements with the US before the Supreme Court's decision on Trump's earlier tariff measures.

India and Vietnam, on the other hand, could face higher duties depending on the terms of their respective trade arrangements with Washington.

China is also expected to face steeper tariffs than several other targeted economies. US officials have repeatedly argued that Beijing's industrial subsidies are particularly extensive and have contributed to distortions in global trade.

The Trump administration is also considering provisions that could allow Washington to raise duties further if countries expand industrial overcapacity or fail to introduce policy changes during future trade negotiations, according to people familiar with the plans.

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The additional duties are likely to come on top of tariffs proposed under a separate trade action announced in July. That measure sought to penalise countries that fail to prevent the trade of goods produced using forced labour.

According to media reports, the earlier action proposed tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% across 60 economies, although the measure is facing a legal challenge.

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