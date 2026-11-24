The Blade Runner franchise is set to return with a new chapter that takes the story further into the future. The series brings new characters into the world established by the earlier films and introduces another story involving humans and Replicants.

Blade Runner 2099 Plot

Set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, the series follows Cora, a fugitive who takes on a new identity as a Blade Runner. Hunter Schafer plays Cora in the series.

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Cora's mission brings her into contact with Olwen, a Replicant played by Michelle Yeoh, who has only a short time left. The two are forced to work together while tracking down a runaway. Their search leads them to a secret that could have serious consequences for their already fragile city.

The series is set in a changed Los Angeles and continues the franchise's focus on the uneasy relationship between humans and Replicants.

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Cast And Crew

Michelle Yeoh plays Olwen, while Hunter Schafer stars as Cora. The cast also includes Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben, along with Matthew Needham and Johnny Harris. Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, Tom Burke and Maurizio Lombardi are part of the recurring cast.

Silka Luisa, who created Shining Girls, serves as the creator and showrunner. Ridley Scott, who directed the original Blade Runner, is among the executive producers.

The producing team includes Andrew A Kosove, Broderick Johnson, David W Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Ben Roberts, Steven Johnson, Jonathan van Tulleken, Isa Dick Hackett, Richard Sharkey, Cynthia Sikes Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Tim Gamble, Michael Green, Veronika Lencová, Lewin Webb, Kirsa Rein, Ben Cook, April Moore and CK Keichel.

The series has been directed by Jonathan van Tulleken, Marcela Said, Karena Evans and Ariel Kleiman. Van Tulleken has directed the first two episodes.

Blade Runner 2099 Episodes

The mini-series has eight episodes, all releasing on the same day. Prime Video's India listing includes English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam audio options.

Blade Runner 2099 is set in the same universe as the 1982 film Blade Runner and its 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049. Both films are also available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

Release Date And Streaming Platform

Blade Runner 2099 will start premiere at 7:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday. The series will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

Watch Trailer Here:

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