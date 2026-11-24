The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase returns with Matchday 5, featuring several high-profile encounters across November 24 and 25. Arsenal will take on Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City face Napoli, while Real Madrid meet PSV Eindhoven on the opening night of the matchday.

Wednesday's fixtures include Barcelona's clash against Sabah, Liverpool's trip to Club Brugge, Bayern Munich's meeting with Lille and Manchester United's visit to Sporting CP. Paris Saint-Germain will also host Roma as the competition reaches the halfway stage of the league phase.

With the Matchday 5 action set to get underway, here is the complete list of fixtures, along with match timings and live-streaming and telecast details in India.

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UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Games, Start Times (in IST)

Tuesday, November 24

Bodø/Glimt vs LASK (11:15 pm)

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa (11:15 pm)

Wednesday, November 25

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund (1:30 am)

Como vs AEK Athens (1:30 am)

Feyenoord vs Porto (1:30 am)

Manchester City vs Napoli (1:30 am)

RB Leipzig vs Lens (1:30 am)

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven (1:30 am)

Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis (1:30 am)

Sabah vs Barcelona (11:15 pm)

Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (11:15 pm)

Thursday, November 26

Atlético de Madrid vs Viking (1:30 am)

Club Brugge vs Liverpool (1:30 am)

Inter vs Stuttgart (1:30 am)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe (1:30 am)

Lille vs Bayern Munich (1:30 am)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma (1:30 am)

Sporting CP vs Manchester United (1:30 am)

New Format

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League continues with the 36-team league-phase format. Each team plays eight matches against different opponents, with four games at home and four away.

At the end of the league phase, the top eight teams qualify directly for the Round of 16. Teams finishing between ninth and 24th place advance to the knockout phase play-offs, where they compete for the remaining eight spots in the Round of 16.

The teams finishing 25th to 36th are eliminated.

Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 On TV?

Viewers in India can watch the UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 matches live on Sony Sports Network channels on television.

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How To Watch UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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