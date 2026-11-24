Shahid Kapoor has added another luxury SUV to his impressive car collection. The actor has reportedly bought a Land Rover Defender 110 OCTA worth around Rs 3 crore. Pictures circulating on social media showed him sitting behind the wheel of his new SUV at the Mumbai airport.

Finished in a Charente Grey shade with gloss black alloy wheels, the luxury vehicle is the most expensive and powerful variant in the Defender lineup. Shahid's latest purchase makes him the owner of one of the most powerful SUVs available in the Indian market.

Content creator Om Lombard announced the purchase on social media, welcoming Shahid to the Land Rover Defender OCTA club. He wrote, "WELCOME TO THE LAND ROVER DEFENDER OCTA CLUB, @shahidkapoor. From the intensity of Kabir Singh to the precision of Farzi, you bring your own edge to every role. And now you've got a machine to match. Quiet confidence. Raw power. And when it's time to move, all eyes are on you. See you on the road, Shahid. God bless you."

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Land Rover Defender 110 OCTA Features

The Defender 110 OCTA sits at the top of the brand's Defender range and combines off-road performance with luxury-focused features. The five-seater SUV is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine that produces up to 626 hp and 750 Nm of torque. It is built to tackle demanding terrain while offering the comfort and technology expected of a flagship luxury vehicle.

In India, the Defender 110 OCTA is priced between approximately Rs 2.42 crore and Rs 2.62 crore, depending on the variant. Its estimated on-road price in Mumbai is around Rs 3.04 crore.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2. The actor next has Raj and DK's Prime Video series Farzi 2 in the line-up.

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