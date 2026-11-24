Sooraj Barjatya is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. While the filmmaker is currently busy promoting the film, scheduled to release on November 27, fans are also looking forward to his much-anticipated reunion with Salman Khan for Prem Ki Shaadi.

Amid the buzz surrounding the project, Barjatya has now shared an update on its progress, revealing that he needs a little more time to polish certain aspects of the film.

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In a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Barjatya revealed that he needs more time before moving ahead with the film. Speaking about the project, he said, “Abhi thoda sa waqt aur hai, kyunki thoda aur mujhe kuch cheezein polish karni hai. (It still needs some more time, because I still have a few things to polish.)”

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Prem Ki Shaadi Was Confirmed In 2022

During a screening of Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, in 2022, Sooraj Barjatya had confirmed that he was planning another film with Salman Khan. The filmmaker also revealed that he had registered the title Prem Ki Shaadi, following which Salman announced the name.

Salman confirmed that he would reprise his iconic character Prem and get married in the upcoming film. The announcement generated considerable excitement among fans, who have been waiting to see Salman and Sooraj Barjatya reunite.

Salman Khan's Collaboration With Sooraj Barjatya

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya share a longstanding professional association. The actor's breakthrough as a leading star came with the filmmaker's 1989 romantic drama Maine Pyar Kiya, co-starring Bhagyashree. The duo later delivered several films, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

Their films have enjoyed immense popularity over the years, making their next collaboration, Prem Ki Shaadi, one of the most anticipated projects among fans.

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All About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, the Sooraj Barjatya's directorial also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles.

The family drama revolves around Prem and Purva, who fall in love and dream of building a life together. Things take a turn when Purva finds it difficult to leave behind her family. Then, Prem decides to move with his family into Purva's home. Living in the same house becomes a challenge for the two families. Their differences begin to affect Prem and Purva's relationship.

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