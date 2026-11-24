Boeing Co. received a $7.4 billion order for 50 single-aisle jets from a unit of China Southern Airlines Co., the country's first major purchase from the US manufacturer in years.

The order will consist entirely of 737-8 Max planes, the unit, Xiamen Airlines Co., said in an exchange filing Tuesday.

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The order follows through on a commitment this year by China to buy hundreds of Boeing aircraft. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he expected China to buy 250 more jets.

Boeing, one of America's largest exporters by dollar value, has been frozen out of China as it battled a string of production- and quality-related challenges, mostly stemming from major accidents. This deal marks Boeing's biggest order from Chinese airlines since 2017.

China had previously agreed to buy 200 planes, making a commitment back in May during Trump's state visit to China. However, Beijing hasn't formalized a deal. The tentative agreement fell well short at the time of the expected order for 500 jets, both single-aisle and widebody models.

Washington and Beijing have been locked in a long-running trade war, ranging from critical minerals to semiconductor chips. Trump has leveraged trade and used tariffs to secure favorable deals for American companies, and Boeing has been a major beneficiary.

For the past decade, China placed orders for several hundred Airbus SE aircraft, and its domestic airlines supplemented them by agreeing to buy hundreds of rival homegrown Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China Ltd. planes.

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China is the second-biggest aviation market and is expected to surpass the US in the next decade, according to industry forecasts.

Xiamen Air has a fleet of 174 aircraft, according to Planespotters.net, and also has several dozen planes on order, mostly from Airbus.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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