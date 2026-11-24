If your phone's battery seems to run out even when you are not using it, a few hidden settings could be to blame, according to an Instagram tech content creator.

In a video shared on the page techplusgadgets, the creator listed three main reasons why phone batteries drain quickly, along with simple changes users can make to fix them.

"Does your phone also keep draining its battery even when you're not using it? Well, there are three major reasons behind this," the creator says in the video.

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1. Background Scanning

The first reason, according to the video, is that a phone's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth may keep searching for nearby networks and devices in the background, even after they have been switched off.

To stop this, users can go to Settings, open Location and then Location Services. From there, both Wi-Fi Scanning and Bluetooth Scanning can be turned off.

2. Battery-Hungry Apps

The second reason is an app that uses more battery than others. To find out which app is the biggest drain, the creator suggests going to Settings, opening Battery and then Battery Usage.

The app at the top of this list is the one using the most battery. Users can open it and restrict its activity in the background.

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3. Too Many Notifications

The third reason is apps that send notifications throughout the day, such as news, shopping or gaming apps.

To deal with this, users can go to Settings, open Notifications, find the app in question and switch off its notifications.

'Difference Almost Immediately'

According to the creator, making these three changes should lead to a noticeable improvement in battery life. "If you make these three changes to your phone right now, you should start noticing the difference almost immediately," the video says.

In the caption, the creator said these simple settings could help reduce unnecessary battery usage and improve battery backup. The post also asked followers how many hours their phone battery usually lasts.

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