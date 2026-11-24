New research has observed that people who had breakfast after 8 a.m., had a higher risk of death, in comparison to those that had their meal between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., this phenomenon was also noticed in those that had dinner past 8 p.m.

As per a study conducted by the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, which polled over 30,000 adults of the age group 40 and up who took part in the US national health survey between 1999-2018.

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The study noted that those who had their first meal of the day after noon, saw a 29% increase in their risk of death in comparison to those who has it between 7-8 a.m., similarly, those who ate dinner after midnight had a 27% higher likelihood of death. The possibility of death from caridovascular related issues increased by 46% for those who ate their first meal after noon.

In between these timings, people who ate their breakfast between 8-10 a.m., saw their risk of death go up 10%, while those who had it between 10 a.m. to noon, saw a 19% uptick in this aforementioned likelihood.

Researchers noted a slightly different pattern when it came to meals associated with dinner, with those having it before 7 p.m. seeing a 13% higher risk, while those having it after midnight saw a 27% higher risk. Their estimated life expectancy was also 2.35 years less at age 50.

Researchers have cautioned that the findings do not prove that eating breakfast late or having dinner after midnight directly shortens life.

The study was observational, meaning it identified patterns rather than establishing cause and effect.

Other factors, including poor sleep, existing health conditions, shift work and lifestyle choices, could also influence eating habits and life expectancy.

The researchers also noted that participants' eating habits were largely assessed through a single 24-hour dietary recall. This may not accurately reflect their usual eating patterns over several years.

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Participants detailed all food and beverages consumed during the previous 24 hours, along with the timing of each meal and snack. Researchers then monitored mortality records through the end of 2019.

Over a median follow-up period of 8.6 years, 7,129 participants died, including 2,259 deaths linked to cardiovascular disease.

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