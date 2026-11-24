US stock market futures fell on Tuesday, giving back some of the gains from Monday's blockbuster rally as semiconductor stocks retreated, Nvidia's post-comeback euphoria cooled and investors booked profits after a sharp rebound.

Nasdaq 100 futures were down 1.20% at 26,485.75, while S&P 500 futures fell 0.51% to 7,217.25. Dow Jones futures traded 0.19% lower at 49,585, pointing to a weaker opening on Wall Street.

The pullback comes after a remarkable session on Monday, when Nvidia's return to the spotlight sparked a powerful revival in the artificial intelligence trade. The Nasdaq Composite surged 6.5%, the S&P 500 gained 4.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3%. It was the strongest session for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 since April 9, 2025.

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1. Semiconductor Stocks Retreat

Chip stocks, which led Monday's rally, were among the biggest losers in pre-market trading on Tuesday. Micron Technology shares fell 4.3%, Marvell Technology dropped 3.7%, while AMD and Arm declined around 3% each.

Lam Research slipped 2.6% and Broadcom shed 2%. The iShares Semiconductor ETF fell 2.9%, while the VanEck Semiconductor ETF was down 2.7%. The reversal highlights how quickly sentiment can shift in a sector that has witnessed sharp swings in recent sessions.

2. Nvidia Euphoria Cools

Nvidia shares, which surged around 31% during Monday's session, were down more than 5% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

The chipmaker's rally followed the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO, a development that helped revive investor appetite for AI-linked stocks after last week's sell-off.

However, the enthusiasm appears to be losing steam. Tom Hulick, CEO of Strategy Asset Managers, told CNBC that Huang was probably the right person to lead Nvidia "for now", while raising concerns about the company's corporate governance.

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Monday's rally was unusually sharp, with the S&P 500 technology sector jumping 9%. AMD gained nearly 7%, Micron surged 19% and neocloud company CoreWeave climbed 22%.

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After such a dramatic move, some investors may be locking in gains rather than chasing stocks higher, particularly amid lingering concerns over the sustainability of AI-related valuations.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said the volatility in global technology stocks did not signal that the structural AI investment story had broken.

However, he expects investors to increasingly differentiate between established platforms with visible monetisation and companies reliant on debt, scarce capacity or speculative growth. Investors will also watch US consumer confidence data due later on Tuesday for fresh clues on the health of the economy.

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