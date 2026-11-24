Nvidia's sudden turnaround on Monday inflicted massive losses on traders who had bet against the chipmaker. Shares surged more than 30% after the company announced Jensen Huang's return as chief executive, sending leveraged products designed to profit from a falling Nvidia stock into a historic collapse.

The GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP plunged 92%, while the Leverage Shares 3x Short Nvidia ETP lost around 80%. In the US, the GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF fell approximately 63%.

The losses followed an extraordinary rally in Nvidia shares. The stock closed Monday at $165.05, gaining 31.5% in its biggest single-day rise.

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The rally added approximately $950 billion to Nvidia's market value, marking a record increase for a US-listed company, according to MarketWatch.

Why Jensen Huang's return changed market sentiment?

Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Huang as president and CEO on November 23, less than two weeks after accepting his resignation. The decision followed discussions between Huang and the board, which said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

The board also said it had received input from senior US government officials and was confident that Huang's return posed no national security risk.

His departure had unsettled investors because Huang remains closely associated with Nvidia's growth and the global artificial intelligence boom. His return removed a major source of uncertainty that had weighed on the stock and other AI-related shares.

However, the board's investigation into recent reports concerning Huang will continue. Nvidia has also established a separate national security and export control committee and plans to appoint a chief compliance officer.

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Short sellers face billions in losses

The damage extended beyond leveraged exchange-traded products. Data analytics firm ORTEX estimated that Nvidia short sellers faced around $12.2 billion in paper losses on Monday, their biggest single-day hit since at least 2019.

At the estimated share price of $168.50, the losses erased more than $10.5 billion in paper gains accumulated during the previous week. However, short sellers remained approximately $14 billion ahead since October 29, ORTEX said.

The move was not necessarily a conventional short squeeze. ORTEX noted that just over 1% of Nvidia's tradable shares were sold short, suggesting the rally largely reflected the leadership announcement.

Why leveraged funds lost so much?

Inverse leveraged products aim to deliver two or three times the opposite of a stock's daily movement. When Nvidia rises sharply, these funds can lose value at an even faster pace.

Their daily reset mechanism also makes them risky to hold through volatile sessions. Monday's collapse highlights how quickly leveraged bets can unravel when markets move against traders.

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