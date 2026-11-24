Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) will raise prices of its cars and SUVs from December 1, citing higher input costs, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The revision will lift prices by 0.5% on average, though the increase will vary across models and variants. The company said the revision is meant to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. It added that it will continue to absorb part of the increase itself and pass the rest to customers.

The hike covers the whole portfolio, including internal combustion engine (ICE) models and electric vehicles. The filing did not give model-wise figures, so the rupee impact on individual vehicles is not yet known.

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Fourth Increase This Year

This is not the first hike in 2026. In March, Tata Motors announced a weighted average increase of 0.5% across its ICE portfolio, effective April 1, to partially offset continued increases in input costs.

A further 1.5% rise across the lineup followed from July 1, and the company later announced increases of up to Rs 25,000 from September 1, which was described as its third hike of the year. The December revision is at least the fourth, based on those reports.

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Shailesh Chandra, managing director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said in February that the company had faced higher input costs for nearly a year, and that the impact now required a price hike.

Why Carmakers Keep Raising Prices

Automakers in India have repeatedly cited commodity prices, raw materials and logistics costs for price revisions. The April increase followed similar hikes by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India. Companies typically announce modest increases, spread across models, to protect margins without hurting demand.

A 0.5% increase is small. On a car priced at Rs 10 lakh, it would mean about Rs 5,000, although the actual figure will depend on the model and variant. The effect on the buyer is larger than the showroom figure suggests, because insurance, registration and taxes are calculated on the higher price, and loan instalments rise with it.

The timing also matters. Year-end is a period when buyers often wait for discounts and when dealers push for stock clearance, so companies sometimes bring in price increases at the start of a new month or year.

Buyers who plan to book a Tata car or SUV may see the difference between a November and a December booking.

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