Shares of Tata Group companies, including Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), rallied up to 9% in early trade on Tuesday as expectations of a potential listing of the group's holding company, Tata Sons, strengthened.

Tata Chemicals shares surged over 9%, while Tata Investment Corporation gained more than 7%. Other Tata Group stocks, including Tata Coffee, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Voltas, advanced 1-2% in early trade.

The rally came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed Tata Sons to comply with the listing requirements applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), renewing expectations of a potential public listing of the holding company.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In a letter dated November 16 and addressed to Tata Sons' chief financial officer, the central bank asked the company to comply with all applicable regulatory requirements. The RBI specifically highlighted the mandatory listing requirement for upper-layer NBFCs, which would require Tata Sons to list its shares.

The RBI's communication was in response to a letter sent by Tata Sons on October 6, seeking regulatory guidance on the applicable provisions and the steps required to ensure compliance.

The latest development assumes significance as Tata Sons has been classified as an upper-layer NBFC under the RBI's scale-based regulatory framework. Such entities are required to list their shares within three years of being classified in the category.

A potential listing of Tata Sons could have wider implications for the Tata Group, particularly its listed investment entities, including Tata Investment Corporation, which holds stakes in several group companies.

Among listed Tata Group companies, Tata Steel and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles each hold a 3.06% stake in Tata Sons, followed by Tata Chemicals at 2.53% and Tata Power at 1.65%. Indian Hotels hold 1.11%, while Tata Consumer Products and Tata Investment Corporation 0.4% and 0.25%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tata Trusts, which control 66% of Tata Sons, had proposed restructuring the holding company to avoid the RBI's mandatory listing requirement, as the group seeks to retain its private status.

However, the RBI's November 16 communication made no reference to the Trusts' proposal and reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with applicable regulations, “including the requirement of listing”.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 300 Points; Nifty Above 25,350; Brainbees Solutions 8%, Aptus Value Gains 7%

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.