Jensen Huang's brief departure from Nvidia has become the subject of an unlikely theory on Chinese social media, with users joking that the billionaire executive quit his job to play the much-anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto 6.

The speculation comes after Nvidia's board announced on Monday that Huang would return as the company's CEO, less than two weeks after stepping down. According to Bussiness Insider, his comeback has triggered a wave of celebrations, jokes and memes on Weibo, China's popular social media platform.

One Weibo user from China's southern Hunan province described the development as Huang making a triumphant return after two weeks of unpaid leave.

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Another user from Jiangsu province offered a more entertaining explanation for his departure, pointing to its timing alongside GTA 6's release.

"Mystery solved: Jensen Huang quit his job to go home and play GTA 6. Now that he's had his fun, he's back at work," the user wrote.

According to a report by Business Insider, Huang-related discussions accounted for three of the five most popular technology topics on Weibo at the time of publication.

Huang's return also attracted attention because of his choice of clothing. Known for his signature black leather jacket, the Nvidia chief appeared in a navy cotton jacket on his first day back. Some Chinese social media users compared the outfit to the clothing traditionally worn by government officials in China, commonly referred to as the cadre look.

Beyond the jokes, however, some users offered more serious interpretations of his return. A Weibo user from Zhejiang province said Huang's reinstatement could benefit the artificial intelligence industry but might also result in tighter restrictions on China's access to AI technology.

Another user from Shanxi province argued that Nvidia could not function without Huang, suggesting that the company's manufacturing partners may have pressured its board to bring him back. The user speculated that a leadership change could have disrupted established business relationships and operations.

The excitement surrounding Huang's reinstatement was not limited to China. Nvidia shares surged more than 30% on Monday, while AI infrastructure companies also witnessed strong gains.

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CoreWeave shares climbed 22%, while Nebius advanced 20%. The rally also lifted sentiment across Asia's artificial intelligence trade.

Huang's return received backing from prominent figures in technology and politics. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who had offered Huang a position at the company following his departure from Nvidia, reacted to the announcement with a brief post on X, saying, "It is done."

US President Donald Trump, who had publicly called for Huang's reinstatement in a Truth Social post on Sunday, also welcomed the board's decision, describing it as the correct and proper decision.

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