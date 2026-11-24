Aakasamlo Oka Tara collected an estimated Rs 96 lakh net in India on Day 5, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 17.26 crore and its India gross to Rs 20.08 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Telugu version led Day 5 collections with Rs 72 lakh net from 680 shows. The Malayalam version collected Rs 20 lakh net from 248 shows, while the Tamil version earned Rs 4 lakh net from 113 shows.

The film opened at Rs 2.90 crore net on Friday, November 20 and rose 53.4% to Rs 4.45 crore on Saturday. Collections peaked at Rs 5.75 crore on Sunday, when occupancy reached 55.5%. Monday's net collections fell 44.3% from Sunday to Rs 3.20 crore.

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The Day 5 estimate is based on 1,041 shows tracked so far. Final figures for the day are expected later tonight.

About Aakasamlo Oka Tara

Aakasamlo Oka Tara meaning 'A Star in the Sky' is a 2026 Telugu-language science fiction drama directed by Pavan Sadineni, who co-wrote the screenplay with Gunnam Gangaraju and Vasanth Jurru. Produced by Lightbox Media, Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Shruti Haasan and newcomer Satvika Veeravalli.

Veeravalli plays Kalpana, a young village girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut. She is forced to marry Krishna (Salmaan), a middle-class mechanic who helps her keep that dream alive.

G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the music for Aakasamlo Oka Tara, with Sujith Sarang as cinematographer and Praveen K. L. as editor. The film opened in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

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