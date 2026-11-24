Makers of laptops, desktops, servers and other IT hardware will need to build more value in India to win government orders, after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) changed how local content in their products is measured.

The revision concerns the method used to calculate local content, also called domestic value addition (DVA), under the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017. For the products covered, it overrides the related provisions of a MeitY notification dated September 7, 2020.

The ministry said the step is meant to push manufacturing at home, build up the country's own capabilities and generate jobs.

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Six Products In Focus

The revised norms cover six categories: desktop and all-in-one PCs, laptops, thin clients, servers, computer monitors, and interactive flat panel displays.

Under the new approach, DVA will be worked out from each product's bill of materials (BoM), and it will be linked to the specific processes completed in India.

Activities that will count include final assembly and testing, putting together motherboards through Surface Mount Technology, and assembling displays. Credit will also be given for assembling, testing and packaging RAM and SSD storage, and for buying bare printed circuit boards (PCBs), chassis and power modules from Indian suppliers.

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The gazette notification sets out how much each step is worth. Motherboard assembly carries a weight of 15-25 per cent of a product's total BoM. Bare PCB manufacturing is valued at 10 per cent, and RAM and storage assembly at up to 10 per cent.

For public procurement, motherboard assembly and final testing must be carried out in India.

R&D, Design Get A Share

Work done in Indian research labs and design studios will also be counted. As per the notification, in-house domestic R&D will make up 8 per cent of a product's BoM, while Indian design and intellectual property rights (IPR) will add 8-10 per cent.

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According to the ministry, this extra weight is aimed at encouraging local technology development, innovation and ownership of IPR in IT hardware.

Uniform Self-Certification

Manufacturers will now follow a common format when they calculate and declare their DVA. The ministry said this would make the assessment more objective and transparent, and allow the figures declared by companies to be checked objectively where required.

The changes will take effect half a year after they appear in the Official Gazette. According to the notification, the revised norms will apply from May 2027.

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