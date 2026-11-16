Exclusive: AI Models May Need To Pass Tests Before Launch Under India's Draft Rules

India is moving closer to putting a regulatory framework in place for artificial intelligence, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) expected to release a consultation paper on the proposed AI rules as early as next month, NDTV Profit has learnt exclusively from sources familiar with the matter.

The draft AI law is in its final stages, with the government weighing a separate set of safety requirements for the most powerful AI models.

The consultation paper is expected to seek feedback from industry stakeholders and the public before the government moves on to formal legislation.

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MeitY may give a 60-day window for public consultation, sources told NDTV Profit. Feedback received during this period will likely play a key role in determining the final shape of the proposed regulations and the timeline for their implementation.

The government is also considering issuing a formal legislation in the Budget Session. The timing and the scope of the final framework will depend on the responses to the consultation process.

(This is a developing story)

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