RBI Goes Back To Supreme Court Over Yes Bank’s Rs 8,415-Crore Bond Write-Off

The Reserve Bank of India has approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its October 15 judgment that overturned Yes Bank's Rs 8,415-crore Additional Tier-1 bond write-off.

The central bank's move adds another layer to the legal dispute over the instruments, which were extinguished during the lender's 2020 rescue, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The development follows a separate review petition filed by Yes Bank, which is also challenging the Supreme Court's decision. Both parties are seeking reconsideration of the ruling that invalidated the bank's action against the bonds.

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The Supreme Court had upheld an earlier Bombay High Court judgment setting aside the write-off. It held that the administrator appointed during Yes Bank's reconstruction could not extinguish the AT-1 instruments after the rescue scheme had come into force. The court considered the write-down impermissible under those circumstances.

Yes Bank had written off the bonds during its 2020 restructuring, when the lender was facing severe financial stress. The exercise formed part of efforts to strengthen its capital position under the reconstruction framework.

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The dispute has also escalated on the bondholders' front. Axis Trustee Services, representing investors, recently filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court. It alleged that Yes Bank had failed to provide a concrete roadmap for restoring the written-off bonds and implementing the court's directions.

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over interest payments on the disputed instruments. Yes Bank had received queries from investors about the coupon due on October 18, 2026, on its 9% AT-1 bonds. In an earlier exchange filing, the lender said it was assessing the matter and retained discretion over coupon payments under the bond terms.

AT-1 bonds are capital instruments that help banks meet regulatory capital requirements. They offer relatively high returns but carry substantial risks, including potential write-offs or conversion into equity when a bank faces financial stress.

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