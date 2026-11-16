Silver ETFs Crash 5%: What's The Bearish Demand Forecast That Triggered Selloff

Silver exchange-traded funds came under heavy selling pressure on Monday, November 16, falling nearly 5% as a weak global demand outlook added to the recent correction in precious metal prices.

The selloff followed a research report projecting a 5% decline in global silver demand in 2026, with lower jewellery consumption and reduced industrial use expected to weigh on the metal. The forecast, prepared by consultancy Metals Focus for the Silver Institute, has raised concerns about the outlook for silver at a time when prices are already witnessing a steep correction.

SBI Silver ETF was among the worst performers, dropping 4.76% to Rs 165.20. Nippon India Silver ETF, also known as SILVERBEES, declined 4.62% to Rs 160.97, while ICICI Prudential Silver ETF and Tata Silver ETF fell 4.53% each to Rs 167.94 and Rs 16.42, respectively.

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Gold ETFs also traded lower, although the decline was relatively limited. Tata Gold ETF slipped 1.44% to Rs 12.99, ICICI Prudential Gold ETF fell 1.41% to Rs 114.37, and Nippon India ETF Gold BeES declined 1.39% to Rs 110.35. SBI Gold ETF was down 0.64% at Rs 120.02.

According to the Metals Focus report published on Friday, global silver demand is projected to fall 5% to 1.08 billion troy ounces in 2026, Reuters reported.

Industrial demand is expected to contract 3%, largely because solar photovoltaic installations have fallen short of expectations, particularly in China. Higher silver prices have also encouraged manufacturers to substitute the metal with cheaper alternatives in solar-cell production, reducing its consumption.

The pressure is not limited to industrial demand. Global jewellery consumption is forecast to decline 22%, while silverware demand could fall 17%.

In India, elevated prices and weaker rural spending have prompted consumers to opt for smaller and lighter jewellery pieces. Demand conditions in China and the US have also remained subdued.

Silver, which is widely used in electronics, electric vehicles, solar panels and jewellery, has corrected sharply from its January peak of $121.60 per ounce, falling nearly 59% to around $50.

The weakness was also visible in domestic bullion markets. Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) declined nearly 3%, or around Rs 5,220, to approximately Rs 1.71 lakh per kg on Monday. MCX gold futures slipped nearly Rs 1,000 to around Rs 1.36 lakh per 10 grams.

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The latest losses follow a weak week for precious metals. International silver futures fell 5.43% last week to around $49 per ounce, while Comex gold futures declined nearly 5% to settle at $3,886.30 per ounce.

A stronger US dollar and hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials have further weighed on bullion, as investors reassess the outlook for US interest rates.

Meanwhile, domestic equity markets traded higher. At 1:55 pm, the Sensex was up 301 points, or 0.4%, at 81,893.7, while the Nifty gained 67 points, or 0.3%, to 25,211.4.

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