A video from a supposed Hot Wheels sale at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall has gone viral, showing a large crowd of grown men rushing to grab the toy cars. The clip has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many collectors saying the hobby they love has been spoilt.

Lulu had announced the sale five days earlier, inviting collectors with the message, "Hyderabad, your dream garage is open now." The sale ran from November 18 to 22 at the Lulu Hypermarket in Lulu Mall.

Collecting Hot Wheels has grown into a popular hobby in recent years, and the offer drew a big turnout.

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What The Video Shows

In the viral video, a crowd of adult men can be seen pushing ahead and racing each other to get their hands on the cars. Several shoppers appear to be chasing one another as they move aggressively towards the stock.

'Hobby Is Ruined'

The video has drawn a large number of comments, many of them from people who called themselves long-time collectors.

"I might sound wrong, but it was so good as Hot Wheel collectors when the hobby was not this mainstream. I genuinely hate this with all of my heart. Absolutely heartbreaking and embarrassing," one user wrote.

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Others were blunter. "A hobby is ruined," said one comment, while another user wrote, "That's it, I'm quitting this hobby."

Some described the joy of collecting as being in the search itself, saying the real thrill comes from hunting for a rare car and finally owning it.

Scalpers Blamed

A large number of users blamed scalpers for the chaos. "Slowly realizing that our hobby is ruined by scalpers," one person commented.

Scalpers are people who buy collectible items in large quantities, not because they collect them, but to sell them later at much higher prices to genuine collectors. Many commenters claimed that most of the men seen rushing in the video were scalpers rather than true Hot Wheels fans.

Others reacted to the sight of adults scrambling over toy cars, with several calling the scenes "disgusting" and pointing out that those in the crowd were grown men.

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