An upcoming Netflix series has drawn objections from the All India Cine Workers Association, which has approached the Union government over its release in India.

The AICWA has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to ensure that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is not released on Netflix India. The Pakistani series is scheduled to premiere on December 4, 2026, although Netflix has not confirmed its availability for Indian viewers.

Netflix announced the series through its Middle East and North Africa social media channels on November 22. Commissioned by the MENA team, it is Netflix's first Pakistani original series.

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In its letter, AICWA also appealed to Netflix India and other OTT platforms not to stream Pakistani content in the country. "Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens," the association stated.

AICWA Cites May 2025 Advisory

The AICWA cited the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's May 8, 2025 advisory, which asked OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin web series, films, songs, podcasts and other content.

The advisory referred to the Information Technology Rules, 2021, covering content that could affect India's sovereignty, security, foreign relations or public order. AICWA said the series would go against the advisory and recalled its decision to restrict Pakistani artists after the Pulwama attack, along with government restrictions following the April 2025 Pahalgam attack.

The AICWA has further demanded a permanent law to prevent Pakistani content, artists and productions from appearing on Indian television, OTT platforms and cinema screens. It has sought severe penalties for violations.

Its letter referred to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, 1999 Kargil War, 2001 Parliament attack, 2005 Delhi serial blasts, 2006 Mumbai train blasts, 26/11 Mumbai attacks, 2016 Uri attack, 2019 Pulwama attack and April 2025 Pahalgam attack.

About The Series

Also known as Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo and All The Love Our Hearts Carry, it is based on Farhat Ishtiaq's Urdu novel, first serialised in Khawateen Digest in 2009 and published as a book in 2013.

The series follows three generations and six love stories, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.

The story follows Sikandar Sheheryar, a Harvard law student, and Liza, an artist, whose paths cross in Italy. Filmed in Pakistan, Italy and the UK, it is produced by Momina Duraid Films, with Momina Duraid as producer and showrunner.

Fawad and Mahira previously starred in Humsafar, while Fawad and Sanam appeared in Zindagi Gulzar Hai. In 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a plea seeking a blanket ban on Pakistani artists in India. Fawad's Abir Gulaal also did not release theatrically in India.

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