Ionic Wealth on Monday announced a Rs 177-crore fundraise from Angel One and other investors to accelerate its next phase of growth.

The wealth technology platform said all investors from the previous round also participated in the current round and comprises prominent business families, Bollywood personalities, fintech entrepreneurs, global CXOs, board advisors and media houses, among others.

With today's fundraise, the cumulative capital raised by the company has touched Rs 466 crore, according to a release.

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"As investor needs evolve, our focus is to move beyond traditional product-led offerings towards a more comprehensive platform approach to wealth creation, informed by our institutional-grade investment intelligence across global markets and asset classes," Srikanth Subramanian, Co-Founder and CEO of Ionic Wealth said.

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The company said it will focus on strengthening its portfolio-led proposition and its global capabilities; AI integration in the wealth-tech experience; scaling the UHNI business; and expanding its footprint in India and beyond.

The assets under management (AUM) of the company grew to over Rs 16,000 crore as of September 2026, from Rs 3,800 crore as of March 2025, release added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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