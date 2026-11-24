East Bengal FC will take on Jordanian side Al Hussein SC in a crucial Group D fixture of the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Kolkata-based side are yet to register a win in the continental competition this season. East Bengal have collected two points from four matches, having recorded two draws and two defeats. They will be aiming to secure their first victory and keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

Al Hussein, meanwhile, are placed second in Group D with five points from four matches. The Jordanian side will look to strengthen their position with a positive result against East Bengal.

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The two teams had played out a 2-2 draw in their previous meeting in September. East Bengal will now hope to make the most of their home advantage in what is a crucial fixture for both sides.

East Bengal FC Vs Al Hussein SC: Date And Time

The AFC Champions League Two Group D match between East Bengal FC and Al Hussein SC will be played on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The match will kick off at 7:15 PM IST.

East Bengal FC Vs Al Hussein SC: Venue

The match will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata.

AFC Champions League Two: Group D Points Table

East Bengal are currently fourth in Group D with two points from four matches. Al Hussein occupy second place with five points, while Al Shorta lead the group with 10 points.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Round of 16.

East Bengal FC Vs Al Hussein SC: Head-To-Head

The two teams have faced each other once in the AFC Champions League Two. Their previous encounter ended in a 2-2 draw in September 2026.

Matches Played – 1

East Bengal Wins – 0

Al Hussein Wins – 0

Draws – 1

East Bengal FC Vs Al Hussein SC: Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Boris Singh, Diego Zivulic, Sandip Mandi, Jay Gupta, Jeakson Singh, Mohammed Rashid, Dani Ramirez, PV Vishnu, David Lalhlansanga, Ake Loba.

Al Hussein SC: Mahmoud Al Kawamleh (GK), Ahmad Assaf, Abdallah Nasib, Pedro Henrique, Ali Hajabi, Mahmoud Shawkat, Mahmoud Khrouba, Aref Al-Haj, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Mohamed Rayhi, Masoud Juma.

East Bengal FC Vs Al Hussein SC: Live Telecast In India

The East Bengal FC vs Al Hussein SC AFC Champions League Two match will not have a confirmed live television broadcast in India.

East Bengal FC Vs Al Hussein SC: Live Streaming In India

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Al Hussein SC AFC Champions League Two match on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

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