The Indian women's hockey team will face China in their fourth league-stage match of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 on Tuesday, November 24.

Led by captain Salima Tete, India head into the contest after registering three consecutive victories in the tournament.

The hosts began their title defence with a 4-1 win over Malaysia before defeating South Korea 2-1 in their second match. They continued their winning run with a convincing 7-0 victory over Thailand. India will now aim to maintain their unbeaten record and strengthen their position at the top of the standings.

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China, meanwhile, have registered one win, one draw and one defeat in their opening three matches.

They started their campaign with a 7-0 win over Thailand followed by a 2-2 draw with Malaysia. However, they were beaten 3-1 by Japan in their last game and will want to bounce back against the hosts.

India are the defending champions having won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy three times, in 2016, 2023 and 2024. The hosts are hoping to lift the trophy for the third time in a row in the competition.

The tournament will have six teams - India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. In the round-robin stage, all six sides will play each other once, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Date And Time

The India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, November 24. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Venue

The match will be played at the Hockey Stadium, International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Where To Watch India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy match will be available on Star Sports 2 in India.

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Where To Watch India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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