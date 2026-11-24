Anthropic has launched Claude Ship, a new tool that helps software developers review code, fix errors, and prepare software updates for faster release. The tool has features to identify problems in code, help resolve them, and manage approvals before changes are added to a project's main codebase.

With this launch, Anthropic pushes artificial intelligence into more stages of software development, beyond simply writing code. The aim is to reduce the time developers spend reviewing changes and fixing routine issues.

What Is Claude Ship And How Does It Work?

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Claude Ship brings together three features: Code Review, PR Steward, and Claude Approvals. While Code Review is generally available, PR Steward and Claude Approvals have been launched in beta.

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Code Review examines proposed changes to a software project and flags potential problems. Developers can choose from three review levels - Quick, Standard, and Deep depending on how thoroughly they want the code checked.

PR Steward helps developers address issues identified during reviews. These include failed automated checks, conflicts between code changes, and feedback from other reviewers. It can also explain the changes it makes and provide instructions to reverse them.

Claude Approvals gives development teams control over how code changes are approved. Teams can set rules to allow routine changes to go through automatically, while sending more complex or sensitive changes for human review.

How Can Developers Access Claude Ship?

Developers can use Claude Ship through Claude Code by running the /ship command. The tool can push code changes, create a pull request, review the proposed changes, and help resolve feedback and errors before the code is merged.

Claude Ship Availability And Pricing

Claude Ship is available to customers on Anthropic's Claude Team and Enterprise plans for projects hosted on GitHub. Usage is billed based on the number of tokens consumed, with costs depending on the size of the code changes and the level of review required.

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