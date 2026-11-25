Suzuki Motor Corporation has brought back the Ignis nameplate as an all-electric compact hatchback, introducing the model globally on November 25, 2026. Based on the Vision e-Sky concept first shown at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, the new Ignis EV serves as Suzuki's second global battery electric vehicle after the e Vitara.

International sales, beginning with Europe, are scheduled to start in summer 2027. However, Maruti Suzuki has not confirmed plans to bring the electric hatchback to India. Built on Suzuki's HEARTECT-e electric architecture, the Ignis EV adapts the mechanical package of the Japan-spec Suzuki e-Sky, which went on sale in Japan on November 16.

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The hatchback uses a 26 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 90 bhp (91 PS) and 133 Nm of peak torque. Suzuki has not yet released official European homologation figures for driving range, though the closely related Japanese e-Sky carries a claimed range of 310 km.

The Ignis EV supports up to 7.4 kW AC charging alongside 50 kW DC fast charging.Though official charging time for EV have not been officially announced by Suzuki yet.

Dimensions and Exterior Design

Measuring 3,570 mm in length, 1,565 mm in width, and 1,635 mm in height with a 2,460 mm wheelbase, the Ignis EV has a smaller footprint than its discontinued petrol predecessor. It is 130 mm shorter and 125 mm narrower than the earlier combustion model, while sitting 40 mm taller with a 25 mm longer wheelbase.

The car weighs 1,080 kg and offers a 4.5-metre turning radius, making it suited for tight urban streets. Exterior styling features a boxy upright profile, a blacked-out grille, segmented square LED daytime running lamps, LED projector headlights, wheel-arch cladding, and 15-inch wheels wrapped in 175/65-section tyres.

Cabin and Features

Inside, the Ignis EV is configured as a four-seater with a practical, minimalist dashboard layout. A dual-screen display setup sits atop the dashboard, complemented by physical controls for climate and audio volume to keep everyday operation straightforward.

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The drive selector is mounted on the dashboard to free up centre console space, where Suzuki has integrated storage cubbies and 45-watt charging ports. The multifunction steering wheel also includes controls for cruise control and a lane-watch camera.

While the Ignis badge is familiar to Indian buyers, Maruti Suzuki discontinued the petrol-powered Ignis in India in April 2026 following sluggish sales. For now, Suzuki's rollout roadmap remains focused on Europe and other international markets.

Maruti Suzuki is separately developing an affordable entry-level electric hatchback for India, internally codenamed Y2V. Even if the Ignis EV's platform or mechanicals are adapted for the Indian market in the future, the company is likely to use a different nameplate. If introduced in India, a compact EV in this segment would compete against urban electric models such as the MG Comet EV and the Tata Tiago EV.

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