When Bedrock Robotics, an autonomous vehicle technology startup, made its entry into the market two years ago, few could have predicted its success. The company is now worth $4.1 billion. With its self-driving kit that can be retrofitted onto excavators and other worksite vehicles, the company plans to reduce the labour gap in the construction sector.

Bedrock works on a simple idea. Autonomous systems and kits can reduce the dependence on human labour at construction sites. The venture aims to help machines navigate complex construction environments without human operators.

Vehicles fitted with Bedrock's autonomous-driving tech are commercially operating at several places in the US, including an earthwork site run by Champion Site Prep in Texas, a Nevada-based water treatment facility and Zachry Construction Corporation's 1.2 million-cubic-yard civil sitework project.

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What Does Bedrock Robotics Focus On?

Bedrock was founded by a group of autonomous vehicle and robotics industry veterans in 2024. Co-founder and CEO Boris Sofman once led Waymo's self-driving trucks program. Sofman also led Anki Robotics, the manufacturer of the popular Cozmo consumer robot. The firm shut down in 2019.

Waymo veteran Kevin Peterson is Bedrock's chief technology officer. Tom Eliaz, who previously worked at Segment and Twilio, serves as co-founder and VP of engineering and hardware.

The firm is especially focused on autonomous excavators, partly due to a growing shortage of skilled operators. A national construction industry trade association, the Associated Builders and Contractors, predicts that over 40% of construction workers will retire in the next five years.

With retirement looming and a five-year learning period to operate an excavator, Bedrock is betting that the sector will increasingly turn to autonomous driving tech to reduce the labour gap.

Haydon, an Arizona-based general contractor, is the newest partner of the venture. It plans to use Bedrock-equipped machines for projects such as data centres, advanced manufacturing facilities, water and wastewater plants and healthcare facilities.

Latest Funding Round

Bedrock raised $600 million in its last funding round. The Series C round in October was co-led by CapitalG and Emergence Capital. New investors included Singapore's state-owned multinational investment firm Temasek, Bessemer Venture Partners and US Innovative Technology Fund. Nvidia and other existing investors like 8VC and Eclipse also participated.

The funding round comes two months after the startup shifted its autonomous excavators beyond testing pilot programs to use the machines on active construction sites.

The fresh capital will help the venture accelerate towards commercial work. Bedrock plans to use its technology at more construction sites and increase the personnel and infrastructure needed to support customers in the field.

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