Ramayana collected Rs 17.50 crore net in India on Day 20, up 37.8% from Rs 12.70 crore on Day 19. The film brought in Rs 4.80 crore more than the previous day despite playing on a weekday. Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 972.95 crore net and Rs 1,162.15 crore gross, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Ramayana added Rs 5 crore overseas on Day 20, taking its international gross to Rs 573 crore. With an India gross of Rs 1,162.15 crore, the film's worldwide gross reached Rs 1,735.15 crore. The film sold an estimated 11.04 lakh tickets on Day 20, taking its total ticket sales to about 4.03 crore.

Language-Wise Day 20 Earnings

The film played across 15,817 shows in India on Day 20. The Hindi version accounted for more than 81% of the day's domestic earnings, collecting Rs 14.25 crore net from 13,547 shows with 28.4% occupancy. The Malayalam version earned Rs 1.25 crore net from 829 shows and recorded the highest occupancy among the five languages at 31.1%.

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The Kannada version collected Rs 90 lakh net from 445 shows with 29.5% occupancy. Tamil screenings brought in Rs 70 lakh net from 571 shows with 21.7% occupancy, while the Telugu version earned Rs 40 lakh net from 425 shows with 19.9% occupancy.

Ramayana Worldwide Gross Reaches Rs 1,735.15 crore

About Ramayana

Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil.

The film's music has been composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team. It also features actors Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta, among others.

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