Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, continues to draw audiences in its third week at the box office on Tuesday as the film nears the Rs 1,000-crore mark in India net collection.

The Nitesh Tiwari film has added Rs 12.07 crore to its India net collection on Day 20 so far. As per Sacnilk, the film is currently playing across 11,203 shows. Its India net total stands at Rs 967.52 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 1,155.89 crore.

Hindi version contributed Rs 10.69 crore from 10,071 shows, while Kannada added Rs 62 lakh from 343 shows. Tamil earned Rs 46 lakh from 460 shows, and Telugu collected Rs 30 lakh from 329 shows.

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The film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,709.65 crore as of Day 19.

Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana earned Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2, Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 and Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4. Day 5 saw the film collect Rs 107.50 crore, followed by Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8. Week 1 ended at Rs 564.60 crore.

In Week 2, the film earned Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10, Rs 75 crore on Day 11 and Rs 32 crore on Day 12. It collected Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15. Week 2 total stood at Rs 299.15 crore.

In Week 3, Ramayana earned Rs 15.75 crore on Day 16, Rs 27.65 crore on Day 17, Rs 35.60 crore on Day 18 and Rs 12.70 crore on Day 19. The film has collected Rs 12.07 crore on Day 20 so far.

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About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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