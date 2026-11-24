Loan apps process urgent money but can also make your life very difficult. While the service is express and paperwork is nearly minimal, it comes with aspects like heavy interest rates and can add to your financial stress.

Some apps also misuse personal data and contact details. Many borrowers have reported receiving threatening calls and messages. In some cases, their friends and family are contacted to pressure them into paying.

In such situations, you may end up paying interest for more time than you can imagine. All your salary and cashflow goes towards this interest way before you can even touch the principal. This creates a cycle of debt that becomes difficult to escape. In such situations, can your bank come to your rescue?

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What Is Debt Consolidation?

Usually, banks can help people manage multiple loan app debts through debt consolidation. Simply put, debt consolidation means combining several loans into one. Instead of paying different loan apps every month, you take one loan and use the money to clear your existing debts.

Usually, the bank will offer you an unsecured loan at a set rate, which will need to re-pay through EMI. However, getting a consolidation loan is not guaranteed. Banks usually check your income, credit score, existing loans and ability to repay before approving the application.

But before applying, you must check the interest rate, pre-payment norms and other aspects of the loan. You also must understand that while the single loan reduces your monthly burden, it does not erase your debt.

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How To Apply?

To apply for a debt consolidation loan, you need to know how much you owe and whether you can afford a new EMI. Banks check your income, credit score and repayment history before approving the loan. Keep the following details and documents ready:

PAN card and Aadhaar card for identity verification.

Recent salary slips or business income proof.

Bank statements, usually for the last 3 to 6 months.

Details of existing loans, outstanding balances and EMIs.

A good credit score, preferably 700 or above.

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