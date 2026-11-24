We often imagine career trajectories to be a straight line, from college to jobs to promotions. The reality is far different. Life can sometimes take people on a completely different career path than they had planned. One such case is that of Gopinath Pandian, who went from a Swiggy delivery partner to the founder of an AI firm.

Pandian started his career as a part-time delivery partner for Swiggy in Jan. 2021 while studying in college. He had approached his father for a loan when he was 18 to start a cryptocurrency mining venture, as per Moneycontrol. His request was refused. This did not dampen Pandian's ambition to start his own venture.

Working as a delivery partner taught Pandian how to manage his time more effectively and juggle multiple tasks. With the income he earned, Pandian started working towards building his own startup step by step.

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A Pivot Towards AI

Pandian graduated in 2022. He had saved enough to pursue his initial business idea. But luck was not on his side. Pandian's cryptocurrency venture was launched at a time when the market was facing a downturn. The business eventually shut down.

Pandian saw the failure as a learning opportunity and turned his attention to AI. He worked with Accenture as an AI data engineer for over two years. His job helped him gain experience in artificial intelligence models and big data. In 2024, Pandian started his own AI firm, GodverseAI Technologies.

The venture is a quantum intelligence platform that helps companies integrate AI and automation into their business models. The company is also involved in developing mobile apps, chatbots, data science and user interface design, as per Goverse AI's official website.

The company is involved with several clients, including the United Nations, as per Moneycontrol.

Pandian told CEO Tales in September that he was going to start another venture, Neotic Singularity, an operating system for governance, economics and collective intelligence.

He explained that the idea is focused around a shared, decentralised system of governance that helps countries reduce corruption and conflict instead of managing around it.

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