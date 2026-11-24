GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has launched its blood cancer drug Blenrep in India, expanding treatment options for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The drug will be available as part of a combination therapy for patients whose cancer has returned or stopped responding to earlier treatment, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday

The company has not disclosed Blenrep's exact price in India. However, GSK India Managing Director Bhushan Akshikar told Business Standard that its per-vial pricing would be comparable to Darzalex, an existing treatment for multiple myeloma. Darzalex costs around Rs 2.3 lakh per vial.

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It provides an indication of the potential cost patients could face when accessing the new treatment. However, the final treatment expense may vary depending on dosage, combination drugs and the number of cycles required.

GSK believes Blenrep could help reduce the cost of treatment because patients may need fewer treatment cycles. The company also plans to introduce patient assistance programmes to improve access to the drug.

How Does Blenrep Work?

Blenrep, also known as belantamab mafodotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). This protein is found on the surface of multiple myeloma cells.

The drug combines an antibody with a cancer-killing agent. It helps deliver the agent directly to cancer cells, making them the target of treatment.

GSK India has introduced Blenrep for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one previous line of treatment. The drug is used alongside other medicines rather than as a standalone therapy.

The company is targeting around 1,000 patients with the launch. It represents part of an estimated 11,000 Indian patients eligible for second- and third-line treatment.

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What Do Clinical Trials Show?

GSK has cited results from two Phase III clinical trials, DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8, to support Blenrep's use.

In the DREAMM-7 trial, patients receiving Blenrep with bortezomib and dexamethasone had a median progression-free survival of 36.6 months. The comparison group receiving daratumumab with the same medicines recorded 13.4 months.

The Blenrep combination also reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 59% against the comparison regimen.

In DREAMM-8, patients receiving Blenrep with pomalidomide and dexamethasone recorded median progression-free survival of 32.6 months. The comparison group recorded 12.5 months.

India's Multiple Myeloma Burden

India records around 17,500 new multiple myeloma cases annually, with approximately 40,000 people living with the disease. The cancer often returns after treatment, requiring patients to undergo additional lines of therapy.

GSK's Blenrep launch comes as the company expands its oncology business in India. Its introduction could offer another treatment option for patients who need further therapy after an earlier relapse.

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