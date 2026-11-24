The family of a woman allegedly beaten to death at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Pune by a man identified by police as her boyfriend has denied that she was in a relationship with the accused and demanded the death penalty for him, NDTV reported.

The victim, Komal Dahale, was a software engineer with Wipro.

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Dahale was allegedly killed by Shubham at her PG accommodation in Pune's Hinjewadi area early on Monday morning. Police said the incident took place around 3 am following an argument over her suspicion that Shubham was having an affair.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly kicked and punched her on the head and neck. He then reportedly remained beside her body overnight before informing the police about the incident the following morning.

While police have described Shubham as Komal's partner, her family has rejected that account. They said they had heard his name for the first time after the murder and denied knowing about any relationship or plans for the couple to get married.

The family also questioned how a man was allowed to enter a PG accommodation meant for women at 1 am.

"Our biggest question is for the PG owner, how was a boy allowed into a girls' PG at 1:00 AM? What did the CCTV capture? Over 100 girls live in that accommodation, yet no one heard her screams?" Akshay Ingole, a relative of the victim, told NDTV.

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The family has also alleged a cover-up and questioned why no action has been taken against the PG owner so far. "Strict action must be taken against the PG owner so no other girl becomes the next Komal," Ingole added.

Meanwhile, Komal's family has demanded a fast-track trial and the death penalty for the accused.

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