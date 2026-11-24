Scene is holding steady in its third week, with the Suriya-led Tamil action comedy continuing to draw audiences across its theatrical run. Here's an update on its Day 19 box office collection.

Box Office Collection Day 19

Scene has earned Rs 32 lakh in India on Day 19 so far, with the film running across 575 shows. Its India net collection has reached Rs 151.54 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 176.03 crore, according to Sacnilk. The final Day 19 figures are awaited.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 23 lakh from 402 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 9 lakh from 173 shows. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 20.3% on Day 19. Its worldwide gross stood at Rs 264.50 crore by the end of Day 17.

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Scene Day-Wise Collection

Scene opened with Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1 and gained momentum over the opening weekend, reaching Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2 and its highest single-day collection of Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3. After Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4, the film saw its daily collections ease to Rs 12.85 crore, Rs 8.05 crore and Rs 6.25 crore on Days 5, 6 and 7. The first week closed at Rs 111.70 crore.

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The film's second week was led by Rs 6 crore on Day 8, followed by a rise to Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10. Collections then remained below the Rs 5 crore mark, with Rs 3 crore on Day 11, Rs 2.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 13 and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 14. Week 2 added Rs 35.25 crore.

The third week started with Rs 77 lakh on Day 15. Scene picked up on Days 16 and 17, earning Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 1.58 crore, respectively. The film then collected Rs 57 lakh on Day 18, while Day 19 has added Rs 32 lakh so far.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran have produced the film, which is backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj "Inba" in the film, with Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal is seen as Stephen. John Vijay and Rajpriyan also feature in the cast as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to return to a case he had left unfinished years ago. As he looks into the old case again, he finds himself drawn into a new challenge.

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