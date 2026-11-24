A 45-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by a man after she resisted his sexual advances in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. The accused also killed her eight-year-old grandson, who entered the room moments later. Fearing that the child would expose the crime, he allegedly strangled him too, police said.

The accused, identified as Azim, was arrested on Tuesday, 11 days after the double murder in Kanha Nagla village. The victims were identified as Niaz Bano and her grandson, Afnan.

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According to police, the killings took place on the night of November 13-14, when Azim allegedly entered Niaz Bano's house intending to have a sexual relationship with her. When she resisted his advances, he strangled her.

Moments later, Afnan entered the room. Azim allegedly killed the eight-year-old, fearing he would tell others about the murder. He then fled to Delhi that night, investigators said.

During interrogation, Azim allegedly told police that he was "in love" with Niaz Bano, his sister-in-law, and claimed that the two had been in a physical relationship. He also reportedly spoke about marital problems with his wife.

Niaz Bano had been living in Delhi with her sons and had returned to her village just two days before the killings. Police suspect that Azim followed her back to the village.

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The accused was arrested following an investigation involving several police teams. Investigators also recreated the crime scene and questioned him in the presence of family members.

Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma confirmed the arrest and said the double murder had been solved. She said multiple teams had been deployed to investigate the case and that a reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for the team that cracked it.

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