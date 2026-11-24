Bisleri on Tuesday, maintained that its drinking water products were safe for consumption, after a regulatory sample of its packaged drinking water was declared unsafe in laboratory tests by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

It clarified that FSSAI's sale prohibition applies only to one Batch GO 270, manufactured in Goa on Sept. 27, 2025. There are currently no stocks of this batch in the market, the company said.

The company stated that the FSSAI collected six samples of their water to test, with all six passing the initial test, with one sample being flagged during the re-test due to it having polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) content above 0.144 miligrams per litre in Batch GO 27.

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The FSSAI does not permit PAH content at detectable levels for drinking water.

The bottle water company stated that another sample from the same batch "cleared all parameters". The firm stated that it highlighted this discrepancy and requested retesting from the FSSAI in February 2026.

"Bisleri will continue to cooperate with the FSSAI and defend its position in any proceedings. Since then, there have been no adverse incidents of PAHs found in any sample tested by FSSAI across Bisleri plants," the release said.

The FSSAI had said on Sunday, Nov it had granted sanction to launch prosecution against Bisleri International under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The sample was collected from the company's Goa plant on September 30, 2025. The first test found bromate at 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10.

A referral laboratory later found bromate within the limit but flagged PAHs and declared the sample unsafe.

ALSO READ: Bisleri Fails FSSAI Test: How Harmful Are The Excess Chemicals Found In It?

Bisleri says an independent FSSAI-approved laboratory found bromate within the limit. It also says it received no formal notice and that the sample dates back about 14 months.

Bromate can form during water treatment, particularly when ozone is used to kill microorganisms. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies it as Group 2B, or possibly carcinogenic to humans, based on animal evidence.

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