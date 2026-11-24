India's 10-minute food delivery race is proving expensive for startups trying to bring freshly cooked meals to customers at breakneck speed. Swish is one of the emerging players in this category, spent Rs 3.04 for every 1 rupee of operating revenue in FY26, highlighting the high costs behind its rapid expansion.

The Bengaluru-based startup's revenue from operations jumped 11.9 times to Rs 47.6 crore in the financial year ended March 2026. However, its net loss widened to Rs 91 crore from Rs 19 crore in FY25, according to financial statements reviewed by Entrackr.

Founded in 2024 by Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja and Saran S., Swish runs neighbourhood cloud kitchens that prepare and deliver fresh meals within 10 minutes. It currently operates in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Swish's total expenditure surged to Rs 144.8 crore in FY26 from Rs 23.2 crore a year earlier. Employee benefit expenses accounted for the largest share, rising to Rs 55.7 crore. It included Rs 17.5 crore spent on delivery partners.

The cost of materials, largely covering food ingredients and preparation inputs climbed to Rs 39.5 crore. Marketing and branding expenses increased to Rs 19 crore as the company invested in building demand.

These three categories together accounted for a substantial portion of its spending, showing the cost of running kitchens, fulfilling orders and acquiring customers simultaneously.

Swish also reported Rs 6.16 crore in rent and Rs 4.64 crore in registration, renewal and subscription expenses. It earned another Rs 6 crore through interest on bank deposits, taking total income to Rs 53.75 crore.

Also Read | This Soda Brand Started Off As An Experiment. Now, It Rivals Coca-Cola And Pepsi

Swish's financial performance comes as several competitors reconsider their quick-food strategies. Swiggy shut down Snacc, Zomato paused Quick, Rebel Foods closed Quickie, while Zepto scaled back Zepto Cafe amid weak demand.

The setbacks highlight the challenge of balancing speed, food quality, kitchen utilisation and delivery costs. Unlike grocery quick commerce, freshly prepared meals require kitchen infrastructure and ongoing ingredient management.

Swish has raised around $78 million so far, including a recent $24 million funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments. It plans to strengthen its kitchen network and expand geographically.

The next challenge will be converting rapid revenue growth into better operating efficiency. Higher order volumes could improve kitchen utilisation, but sustained demand and tighter control over delivery and marketing costs will be essential to narrowing losses.

Also Read | Diageo Is India's Biggest Liquor Company By Revenue In 2026; Check The Top-5 List Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.