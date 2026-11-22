Diageo India, the maker of popular whisky brand Johnnie Walker, has overtaken French spirits major Pernod Ricard to emerge as India's largest alcoholic beverage company by revenue in 2026. The shift in rankings comes after Pernod Ricard reported a sharp decline in sales during FY26, while homegrown brand Radico Khaitan secured the third place. Check the top-5 largest liquor companies in India by revenue in 2026.

No 1. Diageo India

Photo Credit: Diageo

Johnnie Walker maker Diageo has become India's largest liquor company by revenue in 2026, overtaking French major Pernod Ricard. Diageo India, which operates through United Spirits Ltd, reported revenue from operations of ₹27,816 crore for the financial year ended March 2026. Its total consolidated income stood at ₹28,294 crore, reflecting a 4.38% increase from the previous year.

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No 2. Pernod Ricard India

Pernod Ricard

Meanwhile, Pernod Ricard India recorded revenue from operations of ₹23,701.27 crore, down 13.6% year-on-year. Its total income, including other income, declined 12.8% to ₹24,122.03 crore, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies. A key factor behind Pernod Ricard losing its leadership position was the sale of its Imperial Blue whisky business to Indian liquor manufacturer Tilaknagar Industries.

The divestment reduced the French company's revenue base, allowing Diageo India to regain the top position. Pernod Ricard had led the market for the past few years after United Spirits divested several mass-market whisky brands to Inbrew Beverages in 2021 as part of its strategy to focus on premium products.

No 3. Radico Khaitan

Photo Credit: Radico Khaitan

The premium Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturer is placed third as the third-largest player, reporting a 22.7% increase in total consolidated income to ₹20,976.4 crore in FY26, compared with ₹17,098.5 crore in FY25.

The company, known for brands like Magic Moments vodka, 8PM whisky, Rampur Indian Single Malt, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin and Royal Ranthambore whisky, has strengthened its presence in India's premium spirits market.

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No 4. United Breweries Ltd

Photo Credit: United Breweries

United Breweries Ltd (UBL), controlled by Dutch brewing major Heineken, secured fourth place with total consolidated income of ₹17,508.66 crore in FY26, nearly 10% lower than ₹19,444.44 crore recorded in the previous financial year.

The company, best known for its Kingfisher beer brand, reported net revenue of approximately ₹9,233 crore after excluding excise duties and other levies. Despite the decline in total income, its net revenue increased from approximately ₹8,907 crore in FY25.

No 5. Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

Photo Credit: Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd (ABDL), the homegrown liquor manufacturer behind popular brands such as Officer's Choice whisky and Sterling Reserve, rounds off the top five with total consolidated income of approximately ₹7,597 crore in FY26, compared with ₹8,094 crore in the previous financial year, a decline of 6.1%.

However, the company's income from operations, excluding excise duty, rose 11.5% year-on-year to ₹3,949 crore from ₹3,541 crore in FY25. The company also reported its highest annual EBITDA of ₹568 crore, which highlights improved profitability and growing focus on premium spirits.

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