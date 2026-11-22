Dubai Capitals will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the third match of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) 2026-27 on Sunday, November 22, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Both teams will begin their campaigns in the evening fixture as they look to make a winning start to the fifth edition of the tournament.

The match will follow the opening game between defending champions Desert Vipers and MI Emirates, along with the afternoon clash between Sharjah Warriorz and Gulf Giants.

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The fifth edition of ILT20 features six franchises competing in a total of 34 matches. The tournament follows a double round-robin format, with each team playing 10 league-stage matches. The top four teams in the points table will qualify for the playoffs.

Dubai Capitals will be aiming to make a strong start to their campaign, while Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will also look to begin the tournament with a victory.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Match Date And Time

The Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2026-27 match will take place on Sunday, November 22. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Venue

The third match of ILT20 2026-27 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2026-27 Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2026-27 match will be available on Zee's television network in India.

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Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2026-27 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2026-27 match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

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